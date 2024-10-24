Bad fence builder has no defense for Wolchek

Here comes a fence man going on the 'of-fense.'

"I'm with my son bro. You haven't called me so don't even start this right now," he said.

His name is James Goin - and he's 'goin' to let FOX 2 know he can't believe Rob Wolchek is so rude as to bust him in front of his kid.

"You don't approach people when they're with their kid," he said. "Get out of here. Call me."

Wolchek: "Listen. You've been taking money from a bunch of people and not completing the jobs - so don't give me some moral ethics bs."

What's James Goin getting mad at Wolchek for? He's supposed to be building fences for his customers.

