3 children testify against 61-year-old Oakland County teacher charged with touching students

Three children took the stand on Wednesday during a preliminary examination for an Oakland County substitute teacher who is charged with criminal sexual conduct for inappropriate touching of young students in Highland Township.

Tim Daugherty, 61, was in court on Wednesday for a preliminary exam on six counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct against young children at Spring Mills Elementary.

Three minors took the stand and, due to their age and the sensitivity of the accusations, FOX 2 was not allowed to record the testimony.

We spoke with one parent, who identified herself only as Ericka, about the charges what they expect.

"It’s scary for the children. We have faith in the judicial system and we're hoping everything goes the right way," Ericka said.

The first allegations were reported to law enforcement in April 2024, and Daugherty was immediately suspended from work. Allegations against him involve inappropriate sexual contact with minor students.

Earlier this year, FOX 2 reported on the arrest of Daugherty after learning that he was accused of allegedly touching children ages 9 to 11 over their clothes at Spring Mills Elementary School.

"It’s hard to imagine a single person can affect so many lives in such a way and not show remorse," another parent said outside the courtroom on Wednesday.

The case was bound over for trial following Wednesday's examination.

Daugherty's attorney, Roy Cassar, said he's disappointed in the case being sent to trial but says the standard of proof was low.

"The three individuals liked this teacher. They all hugged him and said everyone hugged him. All the hugs were done in the classroom. Some of the hugs were in front of the other teachers. It wasn’t until one of the other students found or talked to her mother who said it might be inappropriate that, all of a sudden, they started to think this may have been inappropriate touching," Cassar said.

Huron Valley Schools issued a statement saying it is cooperating with law enforcement and removed Daugherty from the classroom.

"Huron Valley Schools will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as the legal process proceeds. Mr. Daugherty, a third-party contract substitute, was immediately removed from the district as soon as we were informed of the allegations."

The district says it takes the students safety seriously.