Al Allen inducted into Mich. Journalism Hall of Fame

Known as the dean of the city street reporters, former FOX 2 reporter, Al Allen, was inducted into the 2021 Class of the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at Michigan State University's Kellogg Conference Center on Oct. 10.

Allen moved to Detroit from his hometown in Little Rock, Arkansas and started reporting at Mumford High School for their student broadcast.

He has worked in both radio and television at stations in Little Rock and Detroit. Allen covered news in Detroit for almost five decades. He was with FOX 2 for nearly three decades until his retirement in 2012.

Allen has won many local and national awards including the United Press International, the Associated Press and the National Association of Black Journalists. He has earned a Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award and has been nominated for an Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

His memoir, "We're Standing By" highlights many of the stories from his life and career.

Congratulations, Al Allen, from all of us at FOX 2.