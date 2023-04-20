Expand / Collapse search

Alec Baldwin criminal charges for fatal 'Rust' shooting to be dropped: lawyers

By Rebecca Rosenberg
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
86e50353- article

FILE - Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 07, 2021, in East Hampton, New York. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin are expected to be dropped over the October 2021 fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the actor's lawyers told Fox News Digital.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident," attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting: Special prosecutor steps down

Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor in the fatal "Rust" movie set shooting case, has decided to step down. Last month, Alec Baldwin's lawyer filed a motion to remove Reeb from the case, arguing that she could not simultaneously serve as the special prosecutor and a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

Baldwin, 64, will see the two counts of involuntary manslaughter against him dropped. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hutchins died on Oct. 21, 2021 after a gun Baldwin was holding fired on the set of the western "Rust" in New Mexico. The group had been rehearsing a scene and Baldwin had been practicing cross-drawing the revolver.

The live round struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

Read more on FOX News. 