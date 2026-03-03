I-94 rebuild project begins with ramp, lane closures on route to Detroit Metro Airport

Traffic headed to Detroit Metro Airport is going to be tricky for a while as the project to rebuild I-94 begins.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is rebuilding 13 miles of the freeway in Wayne County, a project that will include lane and ramp closures.

Closures

Now through fall:

Northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Westbound I-94 will be closed

Detour: Continue north past I-94, then take Exit 6 to eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) and southbound Greenfield Road to westbound I-94.

Southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Eastbound I-94 will be closed

Detour: Southbound M-39 traffic heading for eastbound I-94 will be detoured via Exit 7 to eastbound M-153 (Ford Road)/McGraw Avenue and southbound Weir Street to eastbound I-94.

Northbound Southfield Freeway will have lane closures from Allen Road to I-94

No detour required. TWO LANES in each direction will remain open.

Southbound Southfield Freeway will have lane closures from Outer Drive to I-94

No detour required. TWO LANES in each direction will remain open

9 a.m. March 6 through fall:

Southbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Westbound I-94 will be closed

Detour: Exit 7 to eastbound Ford Road, then southbound Wyoming Avenue and westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to westbound I-94.

"We want people to use Ford Road," said Diane Cross, with MDOT.

Cross said the department wants to keep the volume of traffic on state roads, though she knows some people will take other local roads. She noted people heading to the airport from the north will likely be the most impacted.