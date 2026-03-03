Man charged with leaving 1-year-old inside impounded car

Just days ago a toddler was found in a car impounded in Eastpointe, the man who allegedly left him there went before a judge.

The police chief says the fact the child was found is nothing short of a miracle. It is unclear if the suspect is the father.

Orlander Murnell Linson was charged with child abuse - second degree and child abuse - leaving a child in a vehicle resulting in physical harm. He pleaded not guilty.

Harper Woods police say on Friday a vehicle was improperly parked in a neighborhood there.

They say it was towed to a lot in Eastpointe. Then on Saturday morning, Harper Woods police got the call from Detroit police that a 13-month-old may be inside.

According to initial reports from police, the vehicle belonged to the father.

This is what Chief Jason Hammerle had to say about how it unfolded on Saturday.

"The mother in this case went to the Detroit Police Department on Saturday morning," he said. "We're not sure on the time frame, made contact with the detective, filed the missing report for the 1-year-old.

"That detective did an outstanding job by locating the car considering it wasn’t yet registered to the suspect in this case. He was able to locate the plate number, the VIN number, tracked it down to Woods Towing.

"And that detective responded immediately to the tow yard. He’s the one that made contact, peered into the windows and found the child in the rear seat."

Davonne Darby is the attorney for Linson.

"He realizes this is just a bad decision made in a split-second," she said. "So we’re hoping that he can have a personal bond so that he can adjudicate this case and get back to his family quickly, your honor."

The judge gave Linson a $100,000 bond.

As for the baby, it is currently with Child Protective Services at a hospital.

