All clear given after bomb threat called into Jewish Community Center Academy

A bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit's academy caused an evacuation and police sweep of the premises Tuesday afternoon. No devices were found after a police search.

At about 3 p.m. today the academy at the site got a call from a man making statements about pipe bombs inside the facility, and asking questions about where people were inside, police said.

Students and staff were evacuated while police conducted their search of the grounds, located on W. Maple Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Bloomfield police at (248) 975-9200.