article

Bibliophiles, rejoice!

Barnes & Noble has extended its 50% off sale for hardcover books through Tuesday, so if you have some Christmas cash to spend, you can fill your library this week.

The sale applies to all hardcover books in store.

The bookstore is also running an online 50% sale for hundreds of book titles, but it does not include all hardcover books like the in-store sale.

Advertisement

Find a Barnes and Noble location here.