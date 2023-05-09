Allen Outlets shooting: FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety to give investigation update Tuesday afternoon

The Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI are planning to speak publicly about the investigation into the shooting that killed 8 people at the Allen Premium Outlets for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives from Texas DPS, the FBI and the Allen Police Department will hold a news conference about the shooting at 2 p.m. at Allen City Hall.

Medical City Healthcare says six patients injured in the shooting are still recovering at three local hospitals.

Medical City McKinney: one patient in critical condition, one patient in serious condition, one patient in fair condition, one patient in good condition

Medical City Plano: one patient in fair condition

Medical City Children’s Hospital: one patient in good condition

Featured article

Investigators say 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia fired on crowds with an AR-15-style weapon at the outdoor mall on Saturday. He was shot and killed by a police officer who was in the area on an unrelated call.

Law enforcement officials have not released a motive for the shooting, but sources say they are investigating whether Garcia had an interest in white supremacist ideology. The Associated Press says social media accounts suggest he planned the attack at Allen Premium Outlets weeks in advance and researched when the shopping center would be busiest.

The alleged account also featured photos online showing the Nazi tattoos on his body and described mass shootings as a sport.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

Garcia had a patch on his chest when he was killed by police that read "RWDS," an acronym for the phrase "Right Wing Death Squad," which is popular among right-wing extremists and white supremacy groups, the AP reported.

FOX 4 has learned that Garcia joined the Army after graduating from Bryan Adams High School in Dallas. He was discharged from the Army in 2008 because of mental health issues.

FOX 4 also learned that Garcia had worked as a security guard, who according to Texas Online Private Security records had armed training.

Featured article

A growing memorial outside the Allen Premium Outlets is honoring the victims of the shooting: 3-year-old James Cho, 37-year-old Kyu Song Cho, 35-year-old Cindy Cho, 32-year-old Elio Cumana-Rivas, 20-year-old Christian LaCour, 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza, 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza and 26-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Texas DPS is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Tuesday's update is likely the first time that officials will answer questions about the shooting. Previous updates from Allen police, fire and other leaders did not give reporters a chance to ask questions.

You will be able to stream the news conference live on this page.