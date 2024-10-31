Alternatives for Girls nonprofit needs holiday help for the survivors they support

A Detroit nonprofit has an urgent plea trying their best to support vulnerable women and girls this holiday season.

Alternatives for Girls help those who are in very tough situations dealing with, in some cases, homelessness, escaping exploitation and human trafficking. Their holiday giving program is a way for their survivors to feel loved.

"I had to see the value in me first and that means a lot," said Viola Davis, a domestic violence survivor and advocate. "Once you’re torn down especially as a child, and told you’re not going to make it or be anything, you have to fight and find yourself in a fight mode - and believe for myself that I’m worth it."

Alternatives for Girls helps domestic violence survivors- supporting them and loving them.

"We don’t look at them as victims - they are survivors and we tell them that," Davis said.

On average, AFG serves 3,000 women and girls annually - and every high school senior they work with last year graduated.

Besides the myriad of programs they provide to support vulnerable women and girls, every holiday season they brighten the lives of their survivors by fulfilling a wish list —- the program is called Project Giving Tree.

"It could be winter coats, winter clothing, boots, it could be gift cards, household items, toys," said Tonya Adair, AFG CEO/president.

She says the need has grown 31 percent, and so far only about a third of that need has been fulfilled.

"We want to make sure we’re providing it for every child, for every young women with children that are asking for our help," she said. "Sometimes we’re the only help they have."

If you want to donate online HERE.



