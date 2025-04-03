Southgate home leveled in explosion, at least two people removed

Southgate firefighters are investigating what caused a suspected home explosion and fire Thursday morning.

Crews rushed to a home at the corner of Burns and Edison in Southgate around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on a suspected explosion.

Video from a neighbor, Girard Galetto, shows a fire still burning and crews working to get the flames out.

Southgate Police Detect Sgt. Nathan Mosczynski said police officers were the first to arrive and pulled a man from the front yard. He was blown from the home during the blast and was found in the front yard of the home.

He was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also learned that a woman was trapped inside the remains of the home under a pile of debris. They were able to pull her out and get her to the hospital as well.

Mosczynski said he hasn't seen anything like this in a very long time and is urging people to stay away from the scene.

"The debris field is for several blocks. We have a large amount to start cleaning up. We want to make sure the public is safe from potential gas issues," he said.

Mosczynski said they're still investigating but believe the cause to be from a gas leak.

"We're treating this as a gas related incident at this point. The fire dept and DTE still have a large amount of investigation to do and the root cause is still unknown," Mosczynski said.

One home was leveled in the explosion. A second home also caught fire.

There's debris – including siding and clothes – from the suspected explosion that is littering the street. Neighboring homes also had windows blown out.

At least two people were taken out of the home. A neighbor was also hospitalized to be checked for possible injuries.

Social media reports from Lincoln Park, Melvindale, and Allen Park all reported hearing the blast.