'Always starting scuffles:' Reactions to Pistons-Hornets brawl during game

The Brief The Detroit Pistons got into a brawl with the Hornets on Monday during their game. The city is on edge, waiting to hear about possible suspensions. There is still no word yet on suspensions.



The Detroit Pistons’ win over the Hornets on Monday night was one for the record books, largely because of the melee everyone is talking about.

Now, the city is on edge, waiting to hear about possible suspensions.

Big picture view:

There is still no word yet on suspensions. Fans are especially waiting to hear about Isaiah Stewart. Leave it to the Detroit Pistons to turn an average Monday night game into fight night.

Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket shared his take on the Pistons-Hornets scuffle last night in Charlotte at All-Star Arena.

"The Pistons are known as a tough team, a gritty team," he said. "I mean, the whole city—Dan Campbell and grit and all of that. Detroit is tough. You know, Detroit versus everybody. So he’s thinking, ‘I’ve got to protect my guy.’ But you’ve got to be smart. You’re a playoff team. You don’t want to lose that No. 1 seed. You want to make sure that if there’s a Game 7 against the New York Knicks, you’re playing here at LCA and not at Madison Square Garden."

Jalen Duren and Moussa Diabaté were seen shoving one another, with Hornets player Miles Bridges getting involved. The "he" Beard was referring to is Isaiah Stewart, who came off the bench to join the fight, later saying after the game, "the bleep I was drafted to Detroit for."

Dig deeper:

Beard says that is "not good," especially since Stewart is already suspended. Joey Ellis, sports anchor and reporter at WJZY, the Fox affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina, echoed that sentiment.

Ellis witnessed the fight firsthand and had this to say:

"Speaking as a native Michigander, someone who’s grown up there, the outside perspective is that a lot of people say, ‘Oh Detroit, they’re always starting scuffles,’" he said. "They’re always around some tough, physical play. But that’s just what the Pistons franchise has been about—going back to the Bad Boys and now this new era with Bickerstaff. It’s a tough team. They’ll toe the line and beat you up for 48 minutes. At the same time, they know their role. I don’t think there’s anybody in the league who knows his role better than Isaiah Stewart as that enforcer."

Still no word on suspensions. But get this, the two teams meet again in April.