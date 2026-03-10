Detroit City FC players association votes to authorize a strike

The Brief The USL Players Association has voted to authorize a strike for better pay and benefits. Detroit City FC players are included in that union and would be a part of a possible future work stoppage.



We are just days away from Detroit City Football Club season, but players here and around the USL Championship League are threatening to walk off the field for better pay and benefits.

Detroit City FC has a rabid and passionate fan base that’s been counting down the days until opening day.

The same is true for players of Le Rouge, but they’re also taking a stand with the USLPA, their union, by authorizing a strike that could threaten the very start of their season.

The players say they are fighting for better pay, 12-month deals and health insurance, something that DCFC goalie Carlos Herrera calls essential for professional athletes.

"We just want standards that reflect the growth of the league, where the league wants to go, and ultimately the quality of the players that are in this league," Herrera said. "Because there are very talented players, and we deserve to be in a spot where people aren’t qualifying for food stamps, where people aren’t on 10-month contracts and then having to work part-time jobs at a coffee shop in the off-season while still having to train.

"As professional league as this is, we just want to be treated like such, year-round."

Many fans we talked with, are behind them too.

"After the season when the boys come in and raise a few pints of Guinness, that’s always a good day too," said Erik Olsen, the owner of Thomas Magee's Bar. "It's not something we publicize, it just kind of happens organically.

"But we really want them back and it was really cool last year to see the Tigers and NBA on, with DCFC, as well."

We did reach out to some of the DCFC ownership for comment. They directed us to the League’s front office for a statement. We have reached out but have not heard back just yet.

DCFC goalie Carlos Herrera