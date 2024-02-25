Amber Alert for girl canceled, 3-year-old girl recovered by Detroit police

article

An Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl from early Sunday morning was canceled by authorities.

Kemahanni King was located alive by Detroit police and is being checked out by medical personnel, according to DPD.

King had been inside a black Chrysler 300 which was stolen from the 15400 block of Schoolcraft at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night - causing police to issue the alarm a couple hours later.

"We appreciate the community’s assistance, media partners and everyone who has shared this post, including our law enforcement partners," said DPD in a release. "The investigation continues and will be handled by our Organized Crime division. The suspect shown below is still wanted. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact 1-800-Speak-Up or Detroit Rewards TV."

