Amber Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old Royalty Childs on Detroit's west side

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 1-year-old girl, kidnapped from the area of Littlefield and Compass streets in Detroit late Saturday night.

Royalty Childs was abducted by four Black males in a gray Dodge Durango, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The suspects fatally shot a man at the scene, before they took the child and fled.

Royalty Childs is described as being 2 feet tall, with black hair and having a birthmark on her back. DPD released photos of both Royalty and the suspects' vehicle, which is a newer model Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at (313) 596-2260.