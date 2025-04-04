Comerica Park bag policy: What you can bring to Detroit Tigers games this season

Baseball is back in Detroit!

Take a quick minute to review what you can and cannot bring to Comerica Park to avoid being delayed at the gate at Tigers games this season.

Comerica Park bag policy

Single-compartment bags, wallets, and clutches that are smaller than 4 inches by 6 inches by 1 ½ inches, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted. Bags, purses, and clutches larger than this are not allowed.

This policy does not include diaper bags or medical bags such as ones used to carry breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, and epi-pens. These bags can be up to 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches.

Items allowed at Comerica Park

Binoculars

Blankets

Point-and-shoot camera (Professional &/or commercial cameras with interchangeable or detachable lenses are not allowed)

Juice boxes, only if you have children in your party or for medical needs

Headphones

Knitting needles

Only medical bags and diaper bags. All bags, purses, backpacks, (except medical or diaper bags) are prohibited.

Only plastic baby bottles if you have a child in your party

Seat cushions

Signs and banners (any wave flags, banners, signs, or other items that are affixed to any pole or stick made of wood, metal, plastic, or any other hard material and that is more than 11" x 17"in length are prohibited)

Single - compartment wallets smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5", with or without a handle or strap are permitted.

Small radios

Battery-operated/ rechargeable, handheld fans

Battery-operated coats, gloves, and vests

Baseball mitts/gloves

One factory-sealed clear plastic bottle of unflavored water per guest

Strollers (umbrella-type that folds up and will fit underneath the seat, large strollers may be checked at Guest Services)

Only small collapsible umbrellas (Umbrellas with metal tips and large golf umbrellas are prohibited)

Items not allowed at Comerica Park