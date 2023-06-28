Amtrak train with 190 passengers derails in Moorpark after colliding into vehicle

Several Amtrak cars derailed after the passenger train collided with a vehicle in Moorpark Wednesday.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed what appeared to be a piece of farming equipment - possibly a water tank - destroyed on the side of the train tracks.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was inside the vehicle when it was struck. Crews were able to quickly extinguish a small fire that broke out as a result of the crash.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision around 11:20 a.m., said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

The derailed train cars remained upright on a section of track adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

The train was carrying 190 passengers at the time of the collision. The number of people hurt wasn’t immediately known, but all the injuries were characterized as minor, McGrath said.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

At this time fire authorities are going through each of the cars and inspecting for damages.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders.

All passengers were de-boarded from the train and were seen out in the open field, going away from the wreckage and into a staging area.

Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said she was gathering information. It's unclear where the northbound-traveling train had originated.

Metrolink will honor Amtrak tickets for today on the Ventura County Line. Visit metrolinktrains.com for more information.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.