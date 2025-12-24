Impaired driver hits Michigan State Police trooper in Macomb County
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver believed to be under the influence crashed into a fully marked Michigan State Police SUV on Tuesday morning in Fraser.
Police said the trooper was stopped at a red light at Kelly Road and Groesbeck around 8:10 a.m. when a 56-year-old Warren man turned right from eastbound Groesbeck onto northbound Kelly and hit the trooper's vehicle. Both vehicles had minor damage from the crash.
According to police, the at-fault driver showed signs of being impaired, and failed sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw. The results of lab tests are pending.
"Impaired drivers are a danger to all of us," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you have a couple of drinks, make sure you have a plan to get to your final destination without getting behind the wheel. There is never a reason to drive impaired, ever."