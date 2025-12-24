Impaired driver hits Michigan State Police trooper in Macomb County

The Brief Police say a driver was impaired when he crashed into an MSP trooper's vehicle on Tuesday morning. The driver failed sobriety tests after the crash, which happened while he was turning in Fraser. The driver was taken into custody, and blood draw results are pending.



A driver believed to be under the influence crashed into a fully marked Michigan State Police SUV on Tuesday morning in Fraser.

Police said the trooper was stopped at a red light at Kelly Road and Groesbeck around 8:10 a.m. when a 56-year-old Warren man turned right from eastbound Groesbeck onto northbound Kelly and hit the trooper's vehicle. Both vehicles had minor damage from the crash.

According to police, the at-fault driver showed signs of being impaired, and failed sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw. The results of lab tests are pending.

"Impaired drivers are a danger to all of us," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you have a couple of drinks, make sure you have a plan to get to your final destination without getting behind the wheel. There is never a reason to drive impaired, ever."