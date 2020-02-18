Andiamo's lobster fra diavola recipe

Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo

Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with another delicious recipe for you to try at home. You can get his lobster fra diavola recipe below.

LOBSTER FRA DIAVOLA

Ingredients:

¼ cup Olive Oil, Extra Virgin

4 each Lobster Tails, split in half

2 each Shallots, minced

2 each Garlic Cloves, minced

1 cup White Wine

¼ cup Brandy

2 cup Roasted Tomatoes

2 teas. Banana Peppers, minced

1 quart Whole Peeled Tomatoes in Juice, crushed by hand

2 Tbls. Butter, diced

2 Tbls. Fresh Parsley, chopped

2 Tbls. Fresh Basil, chiffonade

2 pinches Oregano, dry

To taste Salt and Pepper

1 pound Pasta of Choice, Linguine preferably

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in skillet over medium-low heat. Season the lobster tails lightly and sauté.

2. After turning once, add the shallots and garlic, cook 1 minute.

3. Increase the heat to medium-high and sauté the tomatoes and peppers briefly until just tender.

4. Add the white wine, reduce by half.

5. Add the brandy and simmer for one minute.

6. Add the tomatoes and bring to the simmer.

7. Allow to simmer gently, add the butter, ensure the lobster is cooked.

8. Add the fresh herbs and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.

9. Cook the pasta separately and drain. Do not rinse the pasta, immediately toss with a small amount of the sauce and salt and pepper.

10. Divide the pasta evenly among four bowls.

11. Place and divide the lobster tails over the 4 bowls and garnish with the remaining sauce.

12. Generally, we do not add cheese to a pasta dish with seafood.