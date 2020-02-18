Expand / Collapse search

Andiamo's lobster fra diavola recipe

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo

Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with another delicious recipe for you to try at home. You can get his lobster fra diavola recipe below. 

LOBSTER FRA DIAVOLA
Ingredients:
¼    cup        Olive Oil, Extra Virgin
4    each        Lobster Tails, split in half
2    each        Shallots, minced
2    each        Garlic Cloves, minced
1    cup        White Wine
¼    cup        Brandy
2    cup        Roasted Tomatoes
2    teas.        Banana Peppers, minced
1    quart        Whole Peeled Tomatoes in Juice, crushed by hand
2    Tbls.        Butter, diced
2    Tbls.        Fresh Parsley, chopped
2    Tbls.        Fresh Basil, chiffonade
2    pinches    Oregano, dry
To taste         Salt and Pepper
1    pound        Pasta of Choice, Linguine preferably 

Method:
1.    Heat the olive oil in skillet over medium-low heat.  Season the lobster tails lightly and sauté.
2.    After turning once, add the shallots and garlic, cook 1 minute.
3.    Increase the heat to medium-high and sauté the tomatoes and peppers briefly until just tender. 
4.    Add the white wine, reduce by half.
5.    Add the brandy and simmer for one minute.
6.    Add the tomatoes and bring to the simmer.
7.    Allow to simmer gently, add the butter, ensure the lobster is cooked.
8.    Add the fresh herbs and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.
9.    Cook the pasta separately and drain.  Do not rinse the pasta, immediately toss with a small amount of the sauce and salt and pepper.
10.    Divide the pasta evenly among four bowls.
11.    Place and divide the lobster tails over the 4 bowls and garnish with the remaining sauce.
12.    Generally, we do not add cheese to a pasta dish with seafood.