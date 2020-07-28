Andiamo's orange and fennel salad recipe

Andiamo's executive chef Jim Oppat joined us on The Nine to share a recipe you can make at home.

You can watch in the video player as he prepares an orange and fennel salad, and get the recipe below.

ORANGE & FENNEL SALAD WITH MICHIGAN LETTUCES

Ingredients to make 4 side portioned salads or 2 entrée sized

3 cups Baby Arugula

3 cups Baby Kale, Romaine, Leaf Lettuce (any mixture or blend)

1 each Fennel Bulb, small, thinly sliced

1 each Grapefruit, supreme sections, no peel or pith

1 each Oranges, supreme sections, no peel or pith

¼ cup Marcona Almonds, crushed

¼ each Red Onion, paper thin slices

4 each Radishes, sliced

1 each Orange, sliced with skin on and grilled over high heat

Sprigs Parsley, Dill, Fennel Fronds

¼ cup Balsamic Vinegar, dark

2 tsp. Dijon Mustard

1 clove Garlic, minced

1 each Shallot, small, minced

2 Tbls. Sweet Pea Pesto or Regular Basil Pesto

½ cup Olive Oil

To taste Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Slice the orange crosswise into 8 even slices and grill over high heat.

2. Make the dressing by combining all of the ingredients, EXCEPT the oil, in a metal bowl and whisk to combine. Slowly drizzle in the oil to form a smooth dressing, season as needed with salt and pepper.

3. Toss all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl and toss with about half of the dressing, season lightly with salt and pepper.

4. Divide evenly among the plates and drizzle remaining dressing over the top.

5. Garnish with the grilled orange slices.

