Andiamo's veal and mushroom meatloaf recipe

Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat joined us on The Nine to teach us another delicious recipe: veal and mushroom meatloaf. You can get his recipe below.

Veal & Mushroom Meatloaf

Ingredients:

¼ stick Butter

1 cup Onions, Diced

1 cup Celery, Diced

8 ounces Mushrooms, Fresh, Rough Chopped, Your Choice

1 Tbls. Sage, Fresh Chopped

2 Tbls. Parsley, Fresh Chopped

1 pinch Thyme, Dry Herb

5 mills Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

1 cup Heavy Whipping Creme

2 pounds Ground Veal

1 pounds Ground Beef

1-2 ounces Salt, As Needed to Taste

2 each Whole Eggs

1 cup Breadcrumbs

Method:

1. Heat the butter and saute the onions, celery and mushrooms with the herbs and spices until completely tender.

2. Add the crème and reduce slightly, cool the entire mixture.

3. Mix the two ground meats together with the salt and mix well until sticky and tacky.

4. Make a panada by whisking the eggs then folding in the breadcrumbs and the crème mixture from above.

5. Add the panada to the meats, mix thoroughly.

6. Add the cooled onion, celery and mushroom mixture, mix until well and evenly blended.

7. When completely mixed, microwave a small amount to fully cook and adjust salt as necessary. Allow to cool slightly before tasting so you can get the full flavor profile.

8. Divide the mixture into loaf pans or cupcake pans for a different variation.

9. Bake on sheet trays at 350 F, for about 45 minutes or until 155 F is reached.

10. Recommend serving with a Marsala wine sauce, mashed potatoes and your favorite vegetables.