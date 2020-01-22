Expand / Collapse search

Andiamo's veal and mushroom meatloaf recipe

(FOX 2) - Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat joined us on The Nine to teach us another delicious recipe: veal and mushroom meatloaf. You can get his recipe below. 

Veal & Mushroom Meatloaf
Ingredients:
¼    stick        Butter
1    cup        Onions, Diced
1    cup        Celery, Diced
8    ounces        Mushrooms, Fresh, Rough Chopped, Your Choice
1    Tbls.        Sage, Fresh Chopped
2    Tbls.        Parsley, Fresh Chopped
1    pinch        Thyme, Dry Herb
5    mills        Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
1    cup        Heavy Whipping Creme

2    pounds        Ground Veal
1    pounds        Ground Beef
1-2    ounces        Salt, As Needed to Taste

2    each        Whole Eggs
1    cup        Breadcrumbs

Method:
1.  Heat the butter and saute the onions, celery and mushrooms with the herbs and spices until completely tender.
2.  Add the crème and reduce slightly, cool the entire mixture.
3.  Mix the two ground meats together with the salt and mix well until sticky and tacky.
4.  Make a panada by whisking the eggs then folding in the breadcrumbs and the crème mixture from above.
5.  Add the panada to the meats, mix thoroughly.
6.  Add the cooled onion, celery and mushroom mixture, mix until well and evenly blended.
7.  When completely mixed, microwave a small amount to fully cook and adjust salt as necessary.  Allow to cool slightly before tasting so you can get the full flavor profile.
8. Divide the mixture into loaf pans or cupcake pans for a different variation.  
9.  Bake on sheet trays at 350 F, for about 45 minutes or until 155 F is reached.
10.  Recommend serving with a Marsala wine sauce, mashed potatoes and your favorite vegetables.