Ann Arbor man arrested for hotel cash thefts, waiting to be charged 

Dundee police have confirmed that a 22-year-old Ann Arbor man has been arrested for his connection to a series of cash thefts from various hotels.

Authorities say the cash thefts all happened at hotels in Dundee, Monroe, Plymouth Township, Canton Township, Livonia, Southgate, Farmington Hills, Oakland County, Bowling Green and Ann Arbor.

Investigators from all locations teamed up and shared information and resources. From there, they were able to track a suspect and arrest him early Friday morning.

A report on the Dundee theft has been sent to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office, where the suspect is expected to be charged.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.