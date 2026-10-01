Ann Arbor nurse charged with helping illegal detainee escape police custody

The Brief An illegal suspect was allegedly assisted by a nurse in escaping custody. Chloe Renae Freeman is charged with helping the May 28th escape. Freeman was working at Trinity Health at the time of the incident.



A nurse in Ann Arbor has been charged with assisting in the escape of a detained illegal suspect.

The backstory:

Chloe Renae Freeman was charged with instigating or assisting an escape, a misdemeanor offense, by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Freeman, 29, was employed at the time as a registered nurse at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.

On May 28, Freeman is accused of knowingly and willfully assisting a detained illegal in escaping from federal custody.

US BP: Nurse Helps Illegal Escape

Dig deeper:

The individual had been arrested earlier that day by U.S. Border Patrol Agents after attempting to flee, during which he tripped and fell on pavement, according to the arraignment.

After the suspect was medically evaluated, agents transported him to the hospital for further medical care. Agents remained with the detainee until he was moved to the hospital’s X-ray area.

Investigators say Freeman allegedly used her hospital badge to access the restricted X-ray area and then directed the detainee toward the ambulance bay exit, allowing him to flee.

What's next:

If convicted, Freeman faces a maximum statutory penalty of one year of imprisonment.

The suspect has not yet been located by U.S. Border Patrol.