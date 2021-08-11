Another round of storms to come overnight

Okay, gang, after this afternoon’s round of strong to severe storms, we had a break in the action for the evening but it is still very muggy.

Another round of storms is very possible late tonight but won't be as bad as the afternoon storms - although they may still pack a punch.

As of 9 p.m. big storms are close to Grand Rapids and Holland, moving east and southeast - getting to us late.

Thursday is VERY WARM and HUMID again with the chance for afternoon and evening storms, some could be quite strong. The high will be near 90.

Friday features mostly cloudy skies as a cold front finally crosses the area breaking up the humidity pattern we've been stuck in. There will still be a chance for some morning showers and turning less muggy through the day. The high will be near 85.

This weekend looks GREAT and DRY with partly to mostly sunny skies both days and LOW HUMIDITY. Look for the highs near 80 degrees.

The quiet weather continues into early next week!

ENJOY.

Advertisement

-Luterman