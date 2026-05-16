Anti-semitic fliers passed out in Berkley overnight

Berkley police are seeking whoever was passing out anti-Semitic fliers wrapped up with packets of corn, in neighborhoods between 11 Mile and 12 Mile, and Woodward and Coolidge overnight May 16.

Police said that the packets of corn and fliers looked like they were just tossed out of car windows.

Lt. Andrew Hadfield said the investigation is ongoing into who was involved.

"If anyone has any video or information obviously share that with us," he said. "We want to be in a safe community where people feel respected and free to have differing opinions."

He said it's important to make sure everyone feels safe in the community.



