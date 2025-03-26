Anti-Tesla protests: Metro Detroit officials keeping eye on dealerships amid violence

The Brief Electric car company Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, has been the target of protests nationwide. Police departments in Metro Detroit are paying close attention to dealerships and their safety. As the FBI investigation continues, analysts warn that violent protests can undermine their effectiveness.



In recent weeks, Tesla has become a target as protesters speak out against the Trump Administration, with many protests across the country turning violent.

Big picture view:

As the violence increases, police departments in Metro Detroit are paying close attention.

Tesla dealerships, vehicles, and charging stations have become the focus of protests nationwide.

"If I can’t speak directly to the person or entity that I feel is a threat or potentially causing harm, I will look to an alternative means," said Professor Pontus Leander with Wayne State University.

Dig deeper:

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, also oversees the Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump Administration. Some are using the protests as a form of speech to oppose massive cuts and firings led by the administration. However, these protests have escalated to violence, using arson and vandalism to send a message.

"It’s escalating to a more radical means because, for some people, speech and the ordinary paths or the normal paths or the social appropriate paths, do not feel like enough," said Leander.

What's next:

The FBI has created a task force to investigate the attacks on Tesla, and police departments across Metro Detroit are also paying close attention.

The Tesla Collision Center located at 12 Mile and Telegraph in Southfield is under periodic property inspections to detect anything unusual and monitor for organized protests.

As the FBI investigation continues, analysts warn that violent protests can undermine their effectiveness.

"I think ones that engage in property damage and violence ultimately work to the disservice of their movement," said Associate Professor Ron Stevenson.