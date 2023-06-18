Expand / Collapse search

Arizona man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot fire department personnel

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 10:50PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Officials with a northwestern Arizona police department say they have arrested a person for alleged threatening and disorderly conduct.

In a brief statement, officials with the Bullhead City Police Department say the incident happened on the afternoon of June 15, when officers responded to reports of a man making threats to shooting fire department personnel.

The man, identified by police as 31-year-old Travis William Clark, was later arrested by officers just over a mile away from the scene.

KSAZ-Travis-William-Clark-061823.jpg

Travis William Clark (Courtesy: Bullhead City Police Department)