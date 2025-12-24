No white Christmas for Detroit: Mostly dry today and tomorrow aside from some drizzle - no snow

The Brief Aside from some drizzle overnight Wednesday, it will be a dry, quiet holiday. Christmas highs will be around 40. Wet weather returns Friday as the chance for freezing rain moves into the picture.



We’re watching for the potential for freezing rain Friday, but we’ll make it through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on a mostly quiet note.

There may be a bit of drizzle or light rain tonight, tapering off by early Christmas morning. With temperatures near freezing, there’s a low chance for a brief mix of freezing rain, but any impacts would be nonexistent or minor.

Christmas forecast

Christmas Day looks great. Highs will be near 40°, with dry conditions and some intervals of sunshine.

Freezing rain concerns

Rain arrives Friday morning as temperatures hover near freezing, which sets the stage for ice to form.

Some icing is a good bet. The question is how much. It’s not surprising to see a spread in the data at this range, but for now, plan on slick travel in spots. We’ll continue refining the forecast as temperatures come into better focus.

What's next:

Temperatures rebound again this weekend before winter makes a noticeable return next week, as a series of cold fronts drives temperatures back down.