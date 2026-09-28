Macomb Township man arraigned in Shelby Township drug bust case

The Brief Macomb County officials say a 45-year-old man from Macomb Township was arraigned on multiple felony charges. Search warrants were executed at locations in Shelby and Macomb Townships where officials allegedly found and seized hundreds of oxycodone and amphetamine pills. The man's bond is at $100,000



A Macomb County man is facing multiple years behind bars for allegedly having guns and drugs in two locations in Metro Detroit.

Drug bust at two locations

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Macomb County officials say 45-year-old Mark Randy Cholagh from Macomb Township was arraigned on multiple felony charges. Search warrants were executed at locations in Shelby and Macomb Townships where officials allegedly found and seized hundreds of oxycodone and amphetamine pills, nearly $16,000 in U.S. currency, three rifles, seven handguns, multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition, as well as drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Cholagh was arraigned on Sept. 23 and was charged with:

Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin or Another Narcotic), 50 to 449 grams, a 20-year felony

Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Schedules 1, 2 and 3, except Marijuana and Cocaine), a 7-year felony

Felony Firearm, a two-year felony consecutive to the main charge.

Cholagh’s court dates

What they're saying:

"Drugs are poison, and they have the power to destroy lives, families and entire communities. There is nothing harmless about illegal drugs," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "They fuel crime, create victims and can turn a single decision into a lifetime of consequences. My office will continue to hold accountable those who bring this poison into our communities and put others at risk."

What's next:

Cholagh’s bond is at $100,000, and he is scheduled to appear at a Probable Cause Conference Oct. 5.