Wedding bartender accused of scamming over 100 couples in Metro Detroit

The Brief Many couples hired "Sip of Eden" to be their mobile bartending service for their big day. But after several brides checked out the Facebook page "Michigan Weddings - Bride To Bride," they saw women alerting others about Sip of Eden allegedly canceling on them.



Imagine getting ready for the biggest day of your life, your dream wedding, only to have your bartender vanish with all the money you paid.

"Sip of Eden" accused of scamming wedding couples

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Dozens of brides say that’s exactly what happened to them, adding that the company refused to issue refunds.

Many couples hired "Sip of Eden" to be their mobile bartending service for their big day. But after several brides checked out the Facebook page "Michigan Weddings - Bride To Bride," they saw women alerting others about Sip of Eden allegedly canceling on them, often citing random excuses like a death in the family or a car accident.

What they're saying:

Concerned, the brides we spoke with say they contacted owner Eden Regula to cancel and either never heard back, or were promised full refunds that never arrived.

"What really hits home for me is that I actually did have cancer this year and I opened up to her about that," said bride-to-be Breanna Miele. "I told her I found you through my wedding planner because, it was a gift to myself so that this season of life wouldn’t be so stressful, that we would actually enjoy the wedding planning. And she said, Oh I’m so glad you are still here and really was very sweet. And so to use these excuses that real life people are struggling with — we saved up all this money. We deserve to have a celebration and not get taken advantage of. So to use such despicable lies, is just - I’ll just never understand that."

"I spoke with Eden on the phone directly, and she reassured me about my wedding on the 22nd. However, the business agreement of her selling the business to this other place is in the 21st of September, so the business deal already essentially had happened, prior to this phone call with her, so her reassuring me that she is going to be at my wedding is crazy. Seems like a lie. Seems like we might be caught in a lie," said Samantha Boyer.

Dig deeper:

Meantime, a different company called "Bartender Elite LLC" out of Ohio says they purchased Sip of Eden and these displaced brides want to know if the new company will honor their old agreements.

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