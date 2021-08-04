article

The Arts, Beats, & Eats festival has released its music lineup for its scheduled September event, featuring The Gin Blossoms, Bobby Brown, Neon Trees, and the Stone Temple Pilots.

It'll be the annual event's return to form after it was canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festivities kick off Labor Day Weekend with a full slate of acts starting Sept. 3. Learn more here.

Michigan Lottery National State

6:00 PMThornetta Davis (Blues)

8:00 PMThe Guess Who (Rock/Psychedelic Rock)

10:00 PMStone Temple Pilots (Rock)

5:30 PMBeatlemania Live! (Tribute Band)

8:00 PMStarship (Rock)

10:00 PMNeon Trees (Alternative/Indie)

5:30 PM Laith Al-Saadi (Blues)

6:30 PM Mac Watts (Country)

7:30 PM Frank Ray (Country)

9:00 PMJustin Moore (Country)

4:30 PM YGIC (Tribute Band)

6:30 PM The Gin Blossoms (Alternative Rock)

8:30 PM Bobby Brown (R&B/Hip Hop)

Shorts/Old Nation Alternative Rock Stage

11:30 AM Maria Montoya (Pop/Alternative)

12:45 PMKyle Mack (R&B/Hip Hop)

2:15 PM Jason Longuski (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

3:45 PM CARA (In Association with Brian J. Trim & Spectrum Theatre Productions) (Pop/Folk)

5:15 PMMYB (Pop/Alternative)

6:45 PMHalf Light Music (Alternative/Classic Rock)

8:15 PM Nina & The Buffalo Riders (Progressive Rock)

9:45 PM The Gasoline Gypsies (Rock/Roots)

11:30 AM Ceolsige (Singer-Songwriter)

12:45 PM Avatar Mode (Rock/Indie)

2:15 PM Vincie D (Alternative/Indie)

3:45 PM IS Evolution (Rock/Soul)

5:15 PM KLR & the Saints (Acoustic/Indie)

6:45 PM Shadow's Reflection (Rock)

8:15 PM Eva Under Fire (Alternative/Rock)

9:45 PM Raye Williams (Pop/R&B)

11:15 AM Madison Gail Ganzak (Acoustic Variety)

12:45 PM AllDay MonDay (Indie)

2:15 PM Rocky Wallace (Pop)

3:45 PMREDD (Pop/Alternative)

5:15 PM 75 Days of Sun (Reggae/Rock)

6:45 PM ELSIE BINX (Rock/Hard-Rock)

8:15 PM The Hacky Turtles (Alternative)

9:45 PM Killer Flamingos (Pop Alternative)

11:15 PM JonPaul Wallace (Pop/R&B)

12:30 PM Summer Like The Season (Indie)

2:00 PM Ali McManus (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

3:30 PM The American Hotel System (Alternative/Rock)

5:00 PM Slowfoot (Blues/Rock)

6:30 PM Ben Daniels Band (Americana/Indie)

8:00 PM Leaving Lifted (Reggae/Rock)

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Rock Stage

11:00 AM The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music (Rock)

2:30 PM Jacks Revenge (Rock)

2:30 PM Channel 89 (Alternative/Rock)

5:30 PM Chirp (Rock)

7:00 PM Power Play Detroit (Cover Band)

8:30 PM The Santana Project (TSP) (Tribute Band)

10:00 PM Tino G's Dumpster Machine fet Kenny Olson & Jimmie Bones (Blues)

11:15 AM Paddock (Acoustic Variety)

12:30 PM 3RD° BURNS (Rock/Classic Rock)

2:00 PM All Grown Up (Rock/Classic Rock)

3:30 PM Act Casual (Jam/Funk)

5:00 PM Jackson and the Poolsharks (Rock/Indie)

6:30 PM Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

8:00 PM Frame 42 (Rock, Classic Rock)

9:45 PM Raising The Dead - A Tribute To The Grateful Dead (Psychedelic Rock)

11:15 AM Carolyn Striho (Rock/Indie)

12:30 PMDIRTY MIC AND THE BOYS (Rock, Psychedelic Rock)

2:00 PM Church Mice (Alternative Rock)

3:30 PM The Gelheads (Pop/Punk)

5:00 PM Dirk Kroll Band (Acoustic, Pop)

6:30 PM Mac Saturn (Rock)

8:00 PM Eliza Neals (Blues/Rock)

9:45 PM The Persuasion Band (Cover Band/Top 40)

11:30 AM Sweet Season (Acoustic Variety)

1:00 PM 86 Noodles (Cover Band)

2:30 PM The Boa Constrictors (Blues/Rockabilly)

4:00 PM The Marsupials (Rock/Funk)

5:00 PM Dave Hamilton Band (Rock/Funk)

6:30 PM Motor City Josh & The Big 3 (Funk, Blues)

8:00 PM The Reefermen (Rock)

Detroit News Country/Americana Stage

11:15 AMRae of Light (Acoustic Variety)

12:30 PM Christian Ohly (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

2:00 PMThe Bootstrap Boys (Country)

3:30 PM Judy Banker Band (Americana/Roots)

5:00 PM Mark Blomsteel (Country)

6:30 PM George Aneed (Country/Rock)

8:00 PM Taylor Tucky (Country/Rock)

9:45 PM Paulina Jayne (Country)

11:15 AM Aspen Jacobsen (Americana/Folk)

12:30 PM Third Coast Swing (Gypsy Jazz)

2:00 PM Kira Blue (Country/Pop)

3:30 PM The Steve Taylor Three (Americana)

5:00 PM Carly Collura (Country/ Rock)

6:30 PM Joe Jaber & The Last Divide (Americana/Rock)

8:00 PM Joey Vee (Country)

9:45 PM David Shelby (Country/Rock)

11:15 PM Nick Fugedi (Acoustic/Americana)

12:30 PM Bob Marshall Band (Country/Rock)

2:00 PM Lisa Mary (Country)

3:30 PM Bernadette Kathryn & the Lonely Days Band (Country/Rock)

5:00 PM Alan Turner (Country)

6:30 PM Big Riggs Band (Country/Rock)

8:00 PM Tommy Steele Band (Country/Rock)

9:45 PM Drew Hale (Country/Rock)

11:15 AM Joe Kidd & Sheila Burke (Americana/Folk)

12:30 PM Phil Profitt & His Fast Fortunes (Country/Rock)

2:00 PM Ernie Clark & the Magnificent Bastards (Americana)

3:30 PM Deal Breakers (Americana/Rock)

5:00 PM Kari Holmes (Country/Pop)

6:30 PM Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders (Country/ Rock)

8:00 PM The Orbitsuns (Old School Country/Outlaw Country)

Makers Mark R&B Stage

11:15 AM Sara Marie Barron (Neo-Soul/R&B)

12:45 PM Stephen Grady Jr. (Jazz/R&B)

2:15 PM Valerie Barrymore & Foundation of Funk (Funk/Soul)

3:45 PM Hullabaloo (Jazz/R&B)

5:15 PM Terri Shu (R&B)

6:45 PM Chris Canas Band (Blues/Soul)

8:15 PM Ryan Neal (Funk/Soul)

9:45 PM Alise King (R&B/Soul)

11:15 AM Keely (Pop/R&B)

12:45 PM Jennifer George Quartet (Jazz/R&B)

2:15 PM Cullen Emadrey (Neo-Soul/R&B)

3:45 PM Sam Van Wagoner (Acoustic Variety)

5:15 PM Drey Skonie and The kLouds Band (Jazz/Blues)

6:45 PM Isis Damil (R&B/Soul)

8:15 PM Notorious (Pop/R&B)

9:45 PM Melanie Rutherford & Phat Greasy (Blues/Soul)

11:15 AM James Taylor Jr. (Acoustic/Pop)

12:45 PM Confidence (R&B/Hip Hop)

2:15 PM Kirby LaShae (Alternative Soul)

3:45 PM DA'JA (Latin Jazz)

5:15 PM The Will Cyprian Experience (Jazz/R&B)

6:45 PM Sky Covington (Jazz/World)

8:15 PM Ben Sharkey (Jazz/Pop)

9:45 PM Damon Terrell (Funk/Latin Jazz)

11:15 AM Al Bettis (Jazz/R&B)

12:30 PM The Charles Anthony Company (Jazz/Funk)

2:00 PM The Further Adventure of Fatboy & Jive Turkey (Roots/Jazz/Blues)

3:30 PM Saxappeal +The Crü (Jazz/R&B)

5:00 PM Band J (R&B/Pop)

6:30 PM Nique Love Rhodes & the NLR Experience (Alternative/Hip Hop)

8:00 PM Larry Lee & Back in The Day Band (R&B/Funk)

Flagstar Bank International Stage

11:30 AM Eagle Spirit Dancers (World Roots)

12:45 PM Black Murray (Celtic/Folk)

2:15 PMAra Topouzian Trio (World Music)

3:45 PMComparsa Sur (World Music)

5:15 PM Renaissance Festival Presents: Pictus (Tribal Bagpipes & Drums)

6:45 PM Monsieur Guillaume & His Zydeco Hepcats (Zydeco)

8:15 PM Wakefire (Patty Slag/Rock)

9:45 PM The Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

11:30 AM Ballet Folklorico de Detroit (Dance - International)

12:45 PM The Barley Brothers (Celtic/Folk)

2:15 PM McSpillin (Gypsy Jazz)

3:45 PM Xiao Dong Wei (Erhu)

5:15 PM King Mellowman & Mellow Runnings (Reggae/Soul)

6:45 PM The Ruiners (Brit Rock)

8:15 PM HWT [Half Way There] (Reggae/Rock)

9:45 PM Roots Vibrations (Reggae, Soca)

11:30 AMMotor City Irish Dance (Dance - International)

12:45 PMBossa Fresca Trio (Brazilian/World Music)

2:15 PM Hya Level (World Music)

3:45 PM El Trio Escobar (Cumbia)

5:15 PM Tumbao Bravo (Afro Cuban Jazz)

6:45 PM Uprizin Band (Reggae/Calypso)

8:15 PM Os Clavelitos (Brazilian/World Music)

9:45 PM Raion Taiko - Great Lakes Taiko Center (World Music)

11:00 AMVictor Samalot (Jazz/World)

12:15 PMSabor Latino featuring Reflejos Latinos (Latin Music, Folklore)

1:45 PMRowdy O'Reily Not Sunday (Celtic/Folk)

3:15 PM Martin Chaparro MC3 (Latin/Reggae)

4:45 PM Bill Grogan's Goat (Celtic/Rock)

6:15 PM LL7 (Latin Jazz)

7:45 PM Sean Blackman’s In Transit (World Music)

OCC Cultural/Acoustic Stage

11:30 AM Mike Ward: Psycho Songs (Acoustic/Americana)

12:15 PMRO Children’s Choir with Mayflower Music MI (Piano/Pop)

3:00 PM Dan Minard (Acoustic Variety)

5:00 PM Maggie McCabe (Acoustic Variety)

6:45 PM Cold Tone Harvest (Americana)

11:15 AM Ryan Trager (Acoustic/Indie)

12:45 PM Abhay (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 PMPaul Shonk Trio (Singer-Songwriter)

3:30 PM AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

5:30 PM Billy Brandt & Voxanna (Singer-Songwriter)

7:00 PM Birds of Prey (Americana/Bluegrass

11:15 AM ABI (Acoustic/Indie)

12:45 PM Mint Lights (Acoustic Variety)

2:15 PM Dan Tillery (Acoustic Variety)

3:45 PM The Fox & the Fiddle (Americana/Country)

5:15 PM Acoustic Madness (Americana/Rock)

6:45 PM Thunderwüde (Acoustic Variety)

11:15 AM Ted Nagy (Acoustic Variety)

12:30 AM Delaney Natke (Singer-Songwriter)

1:45 PM Julianne Ankley (Acoustic Variety)

3:15 PM The Whistle Stop Revue (Acoustic/Americana)

House of Dank Performance Area

11:00 AMIronwood (Celtic/Folk)

11:45 AMScott Lee (Original Rock)

1:00 PMDjangophonique (Gypsy Jazz)

1:00 PMMuralist Lindy Shewbridge (Live Painting)

2:30 PMDueling Pianos International presented by 526 Main Dueling Pianos (Dueling Pianos)

4:30 PM Ryn Scott (Rock/Hip-Hop)

7:30 PM Motor City Street Dance Academy (Break Dancers)

9:30 PM Movement Festival Presents: Masteria (Techno/Dance)

11:00 AMPretty Stringz (Violin)

11:45 AMKate Hinote Trio (Alternative/Folk)

1:00 PM The Fruits (Pop/Alternative)

1:00 PMMuralist Lindy Shewbridge (Live Painting)

2:30 PMDueling Pianos International presented by 526 Main Dueling Pianos (Dueling Pianos)

4:30 PM Good Greene (Alternative/Hip Hop)

7:30 PM Motor City Street Dance Academy (Break Dancers)

9:30 PM Movement Festival presents Wave Points (Techno/Dance)

11:00 AMAl’Exist (Alternative/Soul)

11:45 AM Aaron Parrott & Millenium Heat (Steel Drum Band)

1:00 PMThe Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club (Modern Vintage)

1:00 PMMuralist Lindy Shewbridge (Live Painting)

2:30 PMDueling Pianos International presented by 526 Main Dueling Pianos (Dueling Pianos)

4:00 PMNappi Devi (R&B/Hip Hop)

5:30 PM Motor City Street Dance Academy (Break Dancers)

9:45 PMMovement Music Festival presents DJ King Saadi (Techno/Dance)

11:00 AM Pinter Whitnick (Indie)

11:45 AMDownriver Dan (Blues Rock)

1:00 PM Weeknight Motion (Pop/Alternative)

1:00 PMMuralist Lindy Shewbridge (Live Painting)

2:30 PM Dueling Pianos International presented by 526 Main Dueling Pianos (Dueling Pianos)

6:00 PM Motor City Street Dance Academy (Break Dancers)

8:00 PMMovement Festival Presents: Andrea Ghita (Techno/Dance)

Detroit Institute of Arts Kids Stage

11:00 AMDetroit Circus

12:30 PMAuthentic Native American Dance Ho Chunk Nation presented by Detroit Institute of Arts

1:30 PMMichigan Science Center Presents: 'Eureka!'

2:15 PM Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

3:00 PMAudra Kubat - DIA Songwriters Workshop

4:00 PMMichigan Science Center Presents: 'Eureka!'

4:30 PM Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:30 PMKids Music with Kevin Devine

6:30 PM Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

7:30 PMKonumndrum

8:30 PM5th Dimension Detroit

11:00 AMDetroit Circus

12:30 PMMathangi Dance Company presented by the Detroit Institute of Arts

1:00 PMMichigan Science Center Presents: 'Eureka!'

2:00 PM Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

3:00 PMAudra Kubat - DIA Songwriters Workshop

4:15 PMMichigan Science Center Presents: 'Eureka!'

5:00 PMRandy Lee Magic

5:45 PM Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

6:30 PMRandy Lee Magic

7:30 PMDJ Dav

6:15 PMDetroit Techno Militia

11:00 AMDetroit Circus

12:30 PMMichigan Science Center Presents: 'Eureka!'

1:30 PM Revolution Chinese YoYo

1:45 PM Juggler Tim Salisbury

2:15 PM Revolution Chinese YoYo

2:30 PMMichigan Science Center Presents: 'Eureka!'

3:00 PMAudra Kubat - DIA Songwriters Workshop

4:30 PMRosco the Clown Show

5:30 PM Juggler Tim Salisbury

6:30 PMLaugh It Up Rosco

7:30 PMTetraMusicProject

9:15 PM DJ Ready Lex

