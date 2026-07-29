Arts, Beats & Eats Lineup: Royal Oak music festival returns for another ambitious year
(FOX 2) - The annual Arts, Beats, and Eats festival is back in action this year with another ambitious lineup prepared for the Labor Day Weekend event.
The 2026 Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is previewing the upcoming series on Wednesday. They are unveiling signature dishes, new entertainment investments, and of course the concert lineup.
Officials from Royal Oak and around Oakland County, as well as business leaders will be at Rock & Brews Wednesday Morning at 11 a.m. to make the big announcement.
When is Arts, Beats, and Eats
The annual festival is scheduled from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.
- Sept. 4–11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sept. 5–11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sept. 6–11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sept. 7–11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
2026 Music Lineup
The lineup will be announced during the media preview on Wednesday.
Acts will perform across 10 different stages.
2026 Food options
Washington Street North of 4th
- Scooby Doodle Ice Cream
- Cinnabon
- Los Perrones
- Maui Mikes
- Marco’s
4th Street WEST
- Paradise Street Eats
- Taste Beyond Bowls
- I Freeze
4th Street East
- Wing Snob
- Lil Brothers Burgers (Downtown Royal Oak)
- Aunti Ann’s
- Galindo's
- Gosia's Pierogies
- Fun Foods Lemonade
Washington between 4th & 5th
- Lori’s Festive Catering
- Table # 2
- Xavier’s Jammin Caribbean Fusion
- Niko's Gyros
- Big Mike’s Mexican Grill
- Great Dane (Downtown Royal Oak)
- Lekker Chocolate Treats
- DK Polish Catering
- Cafe Muse (Downtown Royal Oak)
- Drunken Rooster
- Island Noodles
- Shawarma Stop To Go
- Famous Daves
- Pull On This
- Dump Truck
Washington between 4th & 5th (EAST)
- Dole Whip
- Tony’s Sweet Treats
- Chubby Batch
- Trattoria Da Luigi (Downtown Royal Oak)
5th Between Washington & Center
- Blue Goat (Downtown Royal Oak)
- Taco Cartel
Washington Between 5th and 6th
- For The Love of Cheescake
- Ryba's Fudge
- Kenayia's Kitchen
- Truckin Waffles
- Tikki Mix
- Bar Gabbi
- Eureka Eattery
- Lillie Bell’s
- The Butterfly Factory
- House of Barbecue
- Egg Roll Diva
- Princess Mediterranean Grill
Washington Street between 6th and 7th
- Golden Cone (Downtown Royal Oak)
- Chick A D
- Maui Mikes
- Real Taco Express
- Royal Eats Brunch & Dinner (Downtown Royal Oak)
- Cousins Main Lobster
- Royal Oak Tap House (Downtown Royal Oak)
Center between 5th and 6th
- Gud Dog
- Tony’s Sweet Treats
Center Street between 6th and 7th
- Bowlders Concessions Lemonade
- Mr. Deep Fried
- Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach
- Big Bo's Grill
- House of Shawarma
7th street between Washington and Center
- Love Froyo
- Selena's Taqueria
Getting tickets
Tickets to the Arts, Beats, and Eats show are available here.
PRE-SALE TICKET PRICING SCHEDULE
- $8 until midnight Aug. 12
- $10 until midnight Sept. 2
- $15 starting Sept. 3 and at the door