The Brief The annual Arts, Beats, and Eats show is back and bigger than ever. Festival organizers gathered at Rock & Brews to unveil this year's lineup for music, food, and more.



The annual Arts, Beats, and Eats festival is back in action this year with another ambitious lineup prepared for the Labor Day Weekend event.

The 2026 Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is previewing the upcoming series on Wednesday. They are unveiling signature dishes, new entertainment investments, and of course the concert lineup.

Officials from Royal Oak and around Oakland County, as well as business leaders will be at Rock & Brews Wednesday Morning at 11 a.m. to make the big announcement.

When is Arts, Beats, and Eats

The annual festival is scheduled from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7.

Sept. 4–11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sept. 5–11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sept. 6–11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sept. 7–11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2026 Music Lineup

The lineup will be announced during the media preview on Wednesday.

Acts will perform across 10 different stages.

2026 Food options

Washington Street North of 4th

Scooby Doodle Ice Cream

Cinnabon

Los Perrones

Maui Mikes

Marco’s

4th Street WEST

Paradise Street Eats

Taste Beyond Bowls

I Freeze

4th Street East

Wing Snob

Lil Brothers Burgers (Downtown Royal Oak)

Aunti Ann’s

Galindo's

Gosia's Pierogies

Fun Foods Lemonade

Washington between 4th & 5th

Lori’s Festive Catering

Table # 2

Xavier’s Jammin Caribbean Fusion

Niko's Gyros

Big Mike’s Mexican Grill

Great Dane (Downtown Royal Oak)

Lekker Chocolate Treats

DK Polish Catering

Cafe Muse (Downtown Royal Oak)

Drunken Rooster

Island Noodles

Shawarma Stop To Go

Famous Daves

Pull On This

Dump Truck

Washington between 4th & 5th (EAST)

Dole Whip

Tony’s Sweet Treats

Chubby Batch

Trattoria Da Luigi (Downtown Royal Oak)

5th Between Washington & Center

Blue Goat (Downtown Royal Oak)

Taco Cartel

Washington Between 5th and 6th

For The Love of Cheescake

Ryba's Fudge

Kenayia's Kitchen

Truckin Waffles

Tikki Mix

Bar Gabbi

Eureka Eattery

Lillie Bell’s

The Butterfly Factory

House of Barbecue

Egg Roll Diva

Princess Mediterranean Grill

Washington Street between 6th and 7th

Golden Cone (Downtown Royal Oak)

Chick A D

Maui Mikes

Real Taco Express

Royal Eats Brunch & Dinner (Downtown Royal Oak)

Cousins Main Lobster

Royal Oak Tap House (Downtown Royal Oak)

Center between 5th and 6th

Gud Dog

Tony’s Sweet Treats

Center Street between 6th and 7th

Bowlders Concessions Lemonade

Mr. Deep Fried

Howdy Doodle Ice Cream Coach

Big Bo's Grill

House of Shawarma

7th street between Washington and Center

Love Froyo

Selena's Taqueria

Getting tickets

Tickets to the Arts, Beats, and Eats show are available here.

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