Artwork, acrobatics, and fire eating - Hazel Park's art fair has it all

By Veronica Meadows and Jack Nissen
Hazel Park
It's not just drawings and paintings on display at the Hazel Park Art Fair

A couple that specializes in acrobatics, stilt-walking, fire blowing and fire eating showed just a little of what they were capable of Sunday morning while speaking with FOX 2.

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Following a one-year hiatus from an operation, the Hazel Park Art Fair returned Sunday with 70 artists adept at a range of skills.

From artistry to acrobats, the breadth of talent on display at the festival stretched far and wide. 

Taking place at Green Acres Park over the weekend, the festival allows for the definition of art to stretch to include all kinds of creativity, from walking on stilts to eating fire. 

Charity craft beer was also available to attendees 21+.

All proceeds from the festival are reinvested into the community, which includes helping with a mentorship program. 

Learn more at hpartfair.org.
 