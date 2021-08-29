Artwork, acrobatics, and fire eating - Hazel Park's art fair has it all

Following a one-year hiatus from an operation, the Hazel Park Art Fair returned Sunday with 70 artists adept at a range of skills.

From artistry to acrobats, the breadth of talent on display at the festival stretched far and wide.

Taking place at Green Acres Park over the weekend, the festival allows for the definition of art to stretch to include all kinds of creativity, from walking on stilts to eating fire.

Charity craft beer was also available to attendees 21+.

All proceeds from the festival are reinvested into the community, which includes helping with a mentorship program.

Learn more at hpartfair.org.

