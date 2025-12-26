Ohio man killed in Christmas Day crash in Michigan

The Brief A man from Toledo died in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County on Christmas. The victim was driving on Telegraph when he went off the road and into the ditch before hitting a tree. It is unclear why the driver left the road.



An Ohio man died Christmas Day after he drove off a Michigan road and crashed into a tree.

It happened just before 1:40 p.m. in Erie Township.

What we know:

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Joshua M. Wilson, of Toledo, was driving on S. Telegraph on Dec. 25 when his 2003 Toyota Camry went off the road to the west while south of E. Temperance Road. The car went into a ditch before hitting a tree.

Wilson was ejected before the car flipped and landed on its side on the road.

First responders pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the crash, including why he drove off of the road.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7548 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.