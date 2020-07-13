At least 40 new COVID-19 cases linked to Washtenaw County house party of holiday weekend

Another outbreak of COVID-19 is linking a large holiday party in Washtenaw County to more than 40 cases and at least 65 exposures sites throughout the area and outside the county.

Health officials said Monday that a party hosted in Saline, MI on July 2-3 has led to dozens of new infections of the coronavirus. Many of those now testing positive for the virus were young people ages 15-25.

An early investigation into the outbreak found employees and participants at retails stores, restaurants, businesses, canoe liveries, clubs, camps, athletic teams, and a retirement community were all exposed to the virus that originated from the party.

“None of us wants to be the reason someone in our community or county becomes seriously ill or dies,” says Brian D. Marl, Mayor of the City of Saline. “We have the opportunity to work together and with our local health department to contain this as quickly as possible. We know what we need to do, and we can certainly do it.”

Health officials are also tracking several exposure sites outside the county and out of the state where people who were infectious traveled to.

As of now, the exposure sites are considered low risk.

Similar versions of this same story are being reported around the state as mass gatherings of young people are creating situations where transmission of the virus can occur easily. From the outbreak at Harper's bar in East Lansing to the hundreds of young people that amassed at Diamond Lake in Cass County over the Fourth of July weekend, health officials say these scenarios are increasingly driving the spread of the virus around the state.

Advertisement

At the same time, Michigan's COVID-19 daily count is starting to rise again. Last week, it reported three days of more than 600 cases, which hadn't happened since May.

“We need people of all ages, including young people, to take COVID-19 seriously and follow public health guidelines and instructions. That means avoiding large gatherings without physical distancing or face coverings. It also means cooperating with the Health Department to complete case investigation and contact tracing,” said Jimena Loveluck, a health officer with the Washtenaw County Health Department.