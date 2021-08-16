Atlanta Falcons first NFL team to have 100% of players vaccinated

article

The Atlanta Falcons are the first NFL team to have all of its players vaccinated against COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

The Falcons reached a 92-percent vaccination rate on July 23, and now have every player on the roster, 84 in total, protected against COVID-19.

"Each player will now enjoy the benefits of being able to work out and eat together. They won't have to test daily, won't have to wear masks around the facility and won't have to quarantine following a close contact with someone who tests positive," the team announced.

While the NFL has not required players to be vaccinated, the league did say it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among players that causes a game cancellation.

