Detroit police officer accused of sending himself explicit photos from victim's phone

A Detroit police officer has been charged after allegedly accessing a woman's phone and sending himself explicit photos of her she had on the device. The alleged incident happened on a Saturday night traffic stop when the woman was pulled over for improper license plates and arrested for an outstanding warrant. Officer Derond Crawford is charged with misconduct in office, using a computer to commit a crime and interfering with a telecommunications device.



The backstory:

Derond Martez Crawford is charged with using a computer to commit a crime, misconduct in office, and interfering with a telecommunications device.



Crawford, 34, conducted a traffic stop of the 22-year-old woman for an improper license plate in the 17600 block of Mound Road in Detroit at 10:40 p.m. Saturday night. He then placed her under arrest after finding she had an outstanding warrant.

During the arrest, police alleged that Crawford got access to the victim’s phone. The prosecutor's office said that was when he discovered - and sent - explicit photos of the victim to himself without her consent.

When her property was returned, she said she noticed the photos in emails that she did not send.

On March 4 at about 7:40 a.m., it is alleged that Crawford went to the victim’s home while he was off-duty. She did not come to the door.

"It is hard to imagine what the defendant was thinking when he engaged in this alleged conduct," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "He did not have an articulable reason to even look into the phone in the first place and the steps he took after that intrusion were completely inappropriate."

Officer Crawford was arraigned on March 7, and received a $100,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and house arrest.

His other conditions of bond include having no direct or indirect contact with the victim, no use of a computer or telecommunications devices except for court, no social media, no contact with witnesses in the case, and he cannot carry firearms, weapons, or pepper spray.

The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for March 16 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for March 23.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



