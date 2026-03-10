Michigan severe weather risks: Strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornado all on the table tonight

The Brief Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday night in Michigan. Southeast Michigan falls into the Marginal to Slight risk categories for severe weather, while a portion of Southwest Michigan has an Enhanced risk. The exact area that the severe weather will hit is dependent on a warm front.



Southeast Michigan is facing several weather risks tonight into early Wednesday, including the potential for damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado.

We’re dealing with a marginal and slight risk tonight: a 1 and 2 on the 5-point severe weather scale.

Incoming Severe Weather

The muggy conditions will lend itself to some warm temperatures during the day, but a more energized active weather system at night.

Here is what to expect this evening:

Timeline:

Storms are expected to develop this evening and continue overnight.

The severe weather risk will kick off between 1 and 4 a.m. Storms are likely, but the position of the warm front will go a long way in determining how high the severe threat goes.

All weather modes are in play, including damaging winds, heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and hail.

Where storms will hit:

The biggest question is exactly where that warm front sets up tonight. That will help determine where storms are rooted at the surface and where the higher-end severe threat can develop.

As of Tuesday, the greatest threat appears to be in Monroe and Lenawee counties, but it does extend north toward Detroit and Ann Arbor. We’ll be watching this afternoon and evening to see where the front ultimately settles.

Heavy rain is also a distinct possibility, with 1" to 2" possible. Take those numbers as a guide, not gospel, but localized flash flooding and ponding on roads will be possible.

What you can do:

With the threat coming overnight, now is a great time to make sure you have a way to get warnings while you’re asleep.

The FOX 2 Weather app or a NOAA Weather Radio can send alerts straight to your phone if warnings are issued. And of course, we’ll keep you covered here as well.