Young woman dies from Carbon Monoxide in her vehicle

A Metro Detroit mother is issuing a warning after her daughter was found dead inside a vehicle.

The backstory:

Investigators say it was due to a small carbon monoxide leak in Aubree Morgan's vehicle. She was found inside her car on Jan. 14.

People passing by, thought she was just sleeping - but investigators say she had died of carbon monoxide poisoning inside a parking structure in Royal Oak.

Aubree’s mom wants to raise awareness for everyone to get their vehicles checked — because this could potentially happen to anyone.

Shared video shows Aubree Morgan — singing with her friend.

"She constantly went out of her way for everybody," said Olivia Morgan, her mother. "Forgiveness was huge in her heart."

Aubree loved field hockey and graduated high school last summer.

"She had a real big passion for cosmetology which is when she decided to go to cosmetology school," her mother said.

That was where Aubree was headed to Royal Oak on Jan. 14th. But it was snowy — and her mother Olivia was worried she hadn't heard from her.

"She had basically not responded. It wasn’t like her," her mom said.

Olivia pinged Aubree’s phone to a parking garage near both Aubree’s school and a restaurant she worked at.

She called the manager who spotted Aubree in her car — it was running.

"She walks up to the window and says 'Oh she’s sleeping,'" Olivia said. "I said out loud, 'Oh thank God. Could you wake her up?' Obviously she’s tired and fell asleep after school. or something She goes and opens the door and says 'Wait she’s not breathing.' I start screaming. She says 'I have to call 911' and hung up.

EMS rushed to the scene — but Aubree was dead on arrival. The initial thought was she had an aneurism.

But the investigation revealed otherwise.

"They had put her car up on the hoist at the police station," Olivia said. "She had a small crack on her engine’s manifold."

Aubree had died from a carbon monoxide leak.

"I never knew that you could just be driving your vehicle and have a carbon monoxide leak and not know it, because it’s odorless," Olivia said.

"There’s no signs for it. and the signs present as a lot of other things."

That’s why Olivia wants to raise awareness — to potentially save others and honor her daughter.

"I want to make sure this doesn’t happen to anybody, because as a parent it’s your absolute worst nightmare," she said.

What can you do?

You can buy a small carbon monoxide detector for your car - and know the signs - like headaches dizziness and sleepiness behind the wheel.

