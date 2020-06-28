Attempted homicide suspect commits suicide after chase with Michigan State Police

A 41-year-old homicide suspect has committed suicide after a pursuit from Michigan State Troopers.

Around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, after a broadcast went out about a suspect believed to be involve in an attempted homicide in the Cadillac area, MSP perused the suspect’s vehicle after being located in Clinton County.

Police say the pursuit went into Livingston County until coming to a stop on M-59 just east of Curzon Court in Howell.

The suspect exited his car, walked toward the side of the road and shot and killed himself.

No civilians were involved and no police officers were injured police say.

The investigation is on-going by multiple police agencies.