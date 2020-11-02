Expand / Collapse search

Attorney General warns about Dearborn election hoax

By David Komer online producer
Published 
2020 Election
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An attorney general election alert was issued about a hoax text message sent to some Dearborn voters.

The message claims there are ballot sensor issues at polls in Dearborn which are not true, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Dearborn voters, text messages are reportedly being sent to trick you into thinking there are ballot sensor issues. Do not fall for it, it's a trick," she said in a release. "Visit http://mi.gov/vote and follow @MichSoS (on Twitter)."

Tomorrow polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Election Day.

AG warning on Dearborn voter hoax

A warning has been issued about a hoax texted to voters.