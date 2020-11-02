Attorney General warns about Dearborn election hoax

An attorney general election alert was issued about a hoax text message sent to some Dearborn voters.

The message claims there are ballot sensor issues at polls in Dearborn which are not true, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Dearborn voters, text messages are reportedly being sent to trick you into thinking there are ballot sensor issues. Do not fall for it, it's a trick," she said in a release. "Visit http://mi.gov/vote and follow @MichSoS (on Twitter)."

Tomorrow polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Election Day.