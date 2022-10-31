Auburn Hills mobile home destroyed by fire

article

A fire early Monday destroyed a mobile home at Oakland Estates in Auburn Hills.

The Auburn Hills Fire Department was called to the home in the 300 block of N. Squirrel at 1:16 a.m. When they arrived, the back of the home was on fire, and the deck and shed were engulfed in flames. Firefighters went inside but discovered that the fire was burning in the attic and below the home.

(Photo: Auburn Hills Fire Department)

All residents got out of the home alive. Two residents and one firefighter were taken to hospitals for medical emergencies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.