Metro Detroit weather: Warm-up starts Friday as temps head toward 50 by next week

A colder start to your Friday when compared to 24 hours ago. As much as 15 degrees chillier in some locations.

Despite that, it will be a little milder today. Yesterday’s high temperature was 32 degrees. Today, we’re expecting 36. This is the start of a warm-up that extends into next week. 40s and even near 50 degrees as we head into next week.

Something to look forward to.

Weekend forecast

Dry weather as we head into Valentine’s Day and even beyond. The next chance for precipitation comes by midweek.

Wednesday could bring rain with readings near 50 degrees. Cooler air returns by Thursday.