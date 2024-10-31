Authorities searching for man who jumped in the Detroit River Thursday morning

article

Authorities are searching for a man who jumped into the Detroit River overnight and has not been seen since.

Crews from the Detroit Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard were out Thursday morning searching for the missing individual, with search lights on patrolling boats activated and police units along the river.

There were also marked police cars with their lights activated along Jefferson in downtown Detroit and other emergency vehicles posted at other sides along the river.

It's believed he may have gotten in the water somewhere along Atwater Street, however, due to the strong current it's unclear where he may have drifted to.

With cool water temperatures adding to the hazards, authorities are nervous about the conditions the man may be in at the moment.