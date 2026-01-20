Avoiding a broken furnace and other preparations for the winter months

The Brief Ensuring a furnace is working and pipes are not freezing can help put off expensive fixes during the winter seasons. There are some easy-to-use tips for doing just that, including running the tap, warming the pipes beneath the sink, and closing the blinds.



One of the most common calls heating companies get during the coldest months of the year is from homeowners complaining that they have no heat.

That's the experience from Dan Palko, who is president of Family Heating, Cooling, & Electric Inc.

"The colder it is, the faster our furnaces are breaking down and water tanks as well with groundwater being colder," he said. "You just gotta keep your eye on it and make sure you got well-maintained equipment."

There are ways to avoid the incoming bill when a furnace fails, and not every method will break the bank.

Winter preps for keeping your home warm

Run the tap

Of course, it's not just the furnace that can break in the winter.

Cold temperatures also wreak havoc on the pipes that feed water to one's home. That's why running the water, even a little bit, can keep pipes from freezing.

"Moving water doesn't freeze," said Adam Helfman, who is behind the Hire it Done brand.

That means a higher water bill, but it also means no repairs for homeowners.

Warm beneath the sink

Any kitchen with windows above the sink likely has pipes adjacent to or along the wall. That can leave the pipework underneath vulnerable to cold temperatures.

Leaving the cabinet doors open allows heat to warm everything underneath the sink, which can keep them from freezing.

Draw blinds over the windows

Windows are the thinnest part of any home. That means the surface area made of glass is the first to get cold. Heat will naturally travel to the coldest parts of the home first, so covering those areas will slow the transfer of heat, and keep the house warmer.

Pipe Wrap

There are various products that homeowners can wrap exposed pipes with to ensure a little extra insulation.

Thermostat fan

A lot of thermostats will have the fan setting on "auto" because it is best for energy savings.

However, in the winter when the furnace is constantly turning on to warm a quickly-cooling home, switching it to the "on" setting can be more cost-effective.

Every time the furnace needs to turn back on, that's a jolt of energy that requires more than a little electricity.