Baby hospitalized for severe injuries, father arrested on child abuse charges

A 7-month-old baby boy has been in the hospital for weeks, fighting for his life after his father allegedly abused him.



When Drakkari Robinson Jr.'s mother took him to the hospital for severe burns, doctors told her he also "had a fractured rib, brain bleeds, bleeding behind the retinols, and torn blood vessels in his arms," she said.

Dezaree Foster did not want to show her face on camera, but said her son is currently pulling through.

"February 11, I went to work. I left at 5:30 (pm), at about 3:30 in the morning I got a phone call that my son had burn marks on his thigh area," Foster said.

The mother immediately went home and saw Drakkari's burns, she said. She rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors discovered the plethora of injuries.

Police and Child Protective Services launched an investigation, initially questioning both Foster and the baby's father, Drakkari Desean Robinson. But on March 2nd, the father was arrested on charges of child abuse.

Drakkari Desean Robinson

"He was a wolf in sheep’s clothing," Foster said, adding that she never noticed any signs of abuse or brusing in the past.

She claims her son was always happy.

"He doesn’t cry," Foster said. "He’s… a picture-perfect baby. I hate to say that, but that’s exactly what he is – a picture-perfect baby."



Now, baby Drakkari has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Foster has created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his medical expenses.

The mother of six hopes other parents will see her story and take every precaution to protect their children, she said.

"Hold them closer. Hug them closer. Because I can’t hold my baby right now," Foster said.

As for how baby Drakkari got the burns, Foster said that is currently being investigated. But according to police and CPS, boiling water may have been a factor.

Drakkari's GoFundMe page can be found by clicking here.