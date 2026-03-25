Baby in impounded car: Man charged with child abuse appears in court
(FOX 2) - The man charged after leaving his baby in a vehicle that was later impounded following a police investigation in Metro Detroit will appear in court on Wednesday.
The preliminary exam for Orlander Linson, 35, of Detroit, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in Harper Woods court. He faces multiple child abuse counts.
The backstory:
Harper Woods police were dispatched to the 20600 block of Damman Street on Feb. 27 after reports of an abandoned vehicle.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Linson had abandoned his vehicle in front of a residence on the street, leaving his 13-month-old child inside.
A news release from the prosecutor's office said officers "did not observe anyone inside of the vehicle" before impounding it.
The following day, the child's mother reported it missing to Detroit police, which started an investigation that led them to an impound lot in Eastpointe.
They discovered the child inside the vehicle before taking it to a nearby hospital.
Local perspective:
Linson was charged with two counts: second-degree child abuse and child abuse — leaving a child in a vehicle resulting in physical harm.
He was arraigned in early March and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.
The Source: Previous reporting was cited for this story.