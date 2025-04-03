Romeo puppy improving after allegedly dipped in boiling water by owner's daughter

The Brief A dog is recovering after suffering abuse allegedly by its owner's daughter. With 3rd degree burns over most of his body, Gideon had intense medical treatment. The group helping him recover is allowing visitors on Sunday to meet Gideon.



It's hard to believe that the spunky Jack Russell Terrier mix almost didn't survive one of the most unimaginable animal abuse cases in January after being dipped in boiling water, allegedly by the dog owner's daughter.

What they're saying:

Kelly Lebonty, who is the director of Detroit Animal Welfare Group based in Romeo, took on the massive responsibility of rescuing this puppy from the Detroit home and, along with the vet and Gideon's foster family, has been providing constant care over the last 3 months.

"I have been in anesthesia for 25 years, giving anesthesia to humans and taking care of animals for 13 years now, and he was in the most pain I have ever seen any living being."

With 3rd degree burns over most of his body, Gideon had intense medical treatment which included fresh fish skin grafts, pain meds, creams, and daily bandage changes.

"He was having nightmares and would wake himself up crying and fearful, and just didn't want to be touched by any humans. Even though he was a 3 or 4 month old puppy, he still knows," she said.

Dig deeper:

Gideon has improved immensely, but Lebonty says he'll always have to deal with skin damage, limited mobility, and suffering physically and psychologically.

Gideon had just recently turned the corner, playing with toys and humans.

"There have been so many awesome people that have come together for Gideon from across the world," she said.

So on Sunday, Gideon supporters will get to meet the courageous pup.

DAWG, as the group is known, is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday at Bubbas in Macomb.

Sadly, vet bills still need to be paid, and the fight to prioritize police investigations, prosecutions, and stronger sentences is far from over.

What's next:

Ten weeks later, Lebonty says no one has been arrested for torturing and nearly killing little Gideon.

In response, Prosecutor Worthy and her office say they are committed to this case, and it's still under investigation by Detroit police. They want those concerned about Gideon to know they have been working continuously on the case, and unlike TV crime shows, some cases take longer than others.

What you can do:

For more information, you can check out the group's Facebook page by tapping here.