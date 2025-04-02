Detroit Metro Airport among measles exposure locations after 2nd Michigan case confirmed

article

The Brief Michigan's second case of measles this year has been confirmed. The infected adult traveled around Kent County, but also visited Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus twice. The airport stops were part of a trip to New Jersey.



The second person confirmed to be sickened by measles in Michigan visited Detroit Metro Airport, according to the Kent County Health Department (KCHD).

It's the first confirmed measles case in Kent County since 2013.

"Measles is a highly contagious disease that continues to circulate both in the U.S. and globally," said Dr. Adam London, Health Officer at the KCHD. "This case is a reminder of how quickly measles can spread and the importance of vaccination. We urge residents to check their immunization status and to get vaccinated, especially if planning to travel internationally or into areas with active measles outbreaks."

Measles exposure locations

The health department said the infected adult traveled abroad before returning to the United States and traveling between Michigan and New Jersey. This included two visits to Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

Timeline:

Monday, March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant in Kentwood

Tuesday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids

Tuesday, March 25 from 11:20 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Detroit Metro Airport Delta Sky Club

Thursday, March 27 from 6:45 p.m. to midnight - Detroit Metro Airport

Thursday, March 27 to Friday, March 28 - Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Friday, March 28 from 1:30-5:15 p.m. - Corewell Health Family Medicine - Gaslight in East Grand Rapids

How measles spreads

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breaths, coughs, or sneezes. It can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, continuing to infect others.

Measles symptoms

Symptoms typically begin 7–14 days after exposure, though they can show up as late as 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms include:

High fever (may spike to over 104°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin

What you can do:

If you visited any of the exposure locations during the times listed, monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to call their healthcare provider before seeking in-person care to prevent further spread.

The KCHD can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 616-632-7228. On weekends and evenings, call 211.