Barbara Talley, 'the mother of civil rights in Southfield' continues to be a trailblazer

Barbara Talley is known as "the mother of civil rights in Southfield." This Women's History Month, Talley, the first African American elected to the city council there, is still inspiring others.

"Women helping women is very important," she said.

Barbara Talley would know. At 93 years young, she's part of an impressive list of mentors and mentees - who have worked to make a difference.

Erma Henderson is the first African-American woman elected to Detroit City Council in 1972. She served as president for several years, mentored Talley, and encouraged her to run for city council in Southfield.

Talley was first elected in 1983.

"In most of the areas of Southfield they did not have any Black people to be on city council or anything," she said. "Not in the police department, the fire department - no Blacks."

She knew the importance of having diversity and representation in service to the public - and started working toward that goal.

Talley become a mentor for the people who followed like Brenda Lawrence who became mayor of Southfield and then a congresswoman.

And the list goes on.

"My legacy? That I have helped people to learn more about giving their time to make this a better world," she said.

Part of Talley's legacy is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force, peace poles - and the Peace Walk that's become a tradition in Southfield - other cities - and even other countries.

"It's been 40 years - in fact - we just celebrated our 40th anniversary for the Peace Walk," she said.

It has involved so many young people over the years, sharing the vision of peace and justice, dignity and equality.

It's something she had to fight for when she and her husband lived in New York.

"We had to take a person to court because he would not let us buy a house," she said. "He had a house for sale and he would not let us buy the house."

All because they were Black - and when they first moved to Southfield, she remembers a knock on their door.

"Ken Siver knocked on my door - and I told my husband here we go again - and he welcomed us," she said.

It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship - and Siver would go on to become mayor of Southfield.

"I think because of him it's been a better place also," she said.

And it's a better place because of this distinguished warrior who we honor with gratitude during this Women's History Month.

"I think they do a lot to make this world a better world," she said.

That's certainly the case with Barbara Talley.

The Source: Information for this report is from an interview with Barbara Talley.